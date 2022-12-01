Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first vs Pakistan in the first Test of the three-match series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The England vs Pakistan match starts on Thursday as per its schedule. Earlier, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had announced that the decision on the commencement of the match will not be delayed and both boards have agreed to start the match as per schedule despite the outbreak of viral infection in Three Lions' camp. (LIVE SCORECARD)

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

Pakistan (Playing XI):Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Zahid Mahmood

Here are the LIVE updates of Day 1 of the first Test between Pakistan and England Indies straight from Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi:

