England vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: England Opt To Bat vs Pakistan, Liam Livingstone Makes Test Debut
Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first vs Pakistan in the first Test of the three-match series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The England vs Pakistan match starts on Thursday as per its schedule. Earlier, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had announced that the decision on the commencement of the match will not be delayed and both boards have agreed to start the match as per schedule despite the outbreak of viral infection in Three Lions' camp. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel (On debut), Haris Rauf (On debut), Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood (On debut), Mohammad Ali (On debut).
England (Playing XI) - Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Liam Livingstone (On debut), Will Jacks (On debut), Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.
TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of England. They have elected to BAT first.
It will be interesting to see which team gets off the blocks early after being so heavily involved in white-ball cricket over the last few months. Will Pakistan press forward their advantage at home? Or will England continue their positive run in the longest format of the game? We will find out soon. Stay tuned for the toss and team updates.
Pakistan would have been waiting for this opportunity to play against a formidable England side in home conditions. They have announced their playing eleven this morning and have given four of their players an opportunity to make their Test debut. Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Ali, Haris Rauf, and Zahid Mahmood will be handed their Test cap before the game and this could be the beginning of a new era for the Asian giants in Test cricket. They have a solid batting lineup that is acquainted with accumulating runs freely and a pace bowling attack that could be considered one of the best in the world. However, if they are to get an upper hand over their opponents, they will need to exploit England's weakness against spinning on subcontinent tracks. They still have an opportunity to make it to the finals of the World Test Championship next year and winning this series will push their chances further.
England had announced their playing eleven 48 hours before the game but will most likely have to go with what players they have fit and available. This is a team that has come under new management this year and there are two things evident in their game with the change of setup. They play an attacking brand of cricket in the longest format of the game with the batters given the license to go after the bowling. They also prefer to chase a target in the fourth innings and have done so successfully on several occasions in recent times. The team has been fairly successful with this new approach and it is to be seen if they can keep up with it in the challenging conditions of the subcontinent. Despite their resurgence, they find themselves out of contention for the finals of the World Test Championship but will be eager to seal a series win away from home.
Hello and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen to our coverage of the first Test in the historic three-match series as England arrive on Pakistan shores after 17 years. The first encounter will occur at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and until this morning, there were massive doubts about whether the game would take place as more than half of the visiting team found themselves unwell. However, the good news is that the England Cricket Board has informed their Pakistani counterparts that they will be able to field a playing eleven in this game and the match is set to resume at the scheduled time. This will be great news to the home fans who will be keen to witness some enthralling red-ball cricket and let us not forget the crucial Test Championship points that are up for grabs in this series.
... MATCH DAY ...
Not more than a month has passed since we saw these two sides battling it out in front of a packed MCG at the Men's T20 World Cup Final. Pakistan and England meet again, this time in the longest format of the game, in what is a historic series for both sides. England are set to play a red-ball fixture on Pakistani soil for the first time in 17 years. The first game of the three-match Test series will be played in Rawalpindi before the action shifts to Multan, and Karachi will host the third and final Test. This series holds much more importance than the history associated with it, as Pakistan in particular look to seal a spot in next year’s World Test Championship final. They are currently ranked fifth in the World Test Championship standings, with home series against England and New Zealand to come. On the other hand, England find themselves 7th on the points table and are almost out of contention. Pakistan will be without the services of the spearhead of their attack, Shaheen Afridi, who recently underwent an appendectomy. In the absence of the left-arm seamer, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim are in line to make their Test debuts and will accompany Naseem Shah, who has grown by leaps and bounds in his short international career. The spin-bowling duties for the hosts rest on the shoulders of Mohammad Nawaz and Nauman Ali. In the batting department, Pakistan will be dependent on their captain Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq. England will be led by their star all-rounder Ben Stokes and he will be keen to lead from the front with both bat and ball in this series. The visitors announced their playing XI a day before the game, handing a debut to batting all-rounder Liam Livingstone. They were dealt a major blow in their preparations for the first Test as speedster Mark Wood was ruled out of the series opener after failing to recover in time from a hip injury. Nonetheless, England have James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in their ranks as seaming options. In the spin department, Jack Leach who has been their go-to bowler in subcontinent conditions makes it into the side for the first Test. The onus will be on Zak Crawley, Joe Root and Ollie Pope with the bat in challenging batting conditions. England were hit with a viral infection in their camp affecting half of the playing squad. It is still unclear whether England will show up with the announced playing XI or if they are forced to make some reinforcements. The wicket at the Rawalpindi Stadium is known to be a bowler-friendly one. The pacers, in particular, have enjoyed bowling on this ground. Considering the pace-assisting conditions, Pakistan might look to go in with a pace-heavy attack. Who will draw first blood and take a 1-0 lead in the series? We shall find out together.