Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates: Pakistan skipper Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bat against England in the the first Test of three-match series in Multan. Pakistan will be coming to this series after facing 0-2 defeat against Bangladesh in a Test series at home. They will now aim to break their streak of losing the last 10 home Tests. On the other hand, the visitors will be playing without their star all-rounder and skipper Ben Stokes as he has been out due to a hamstring injury. England will be led by Ollie Pope in his absence. (Live Scorecard)

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir