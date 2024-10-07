Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates: Saim Ayub Departs For 4, 1-Down Pakistan Steady vs England
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates: Pakistan skipper Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bat against England in the the first Test of three-match series in Multan. Pakistan will be coming to this series after facing 0-2 defeat against Bangladesh in a Test series at home. They will now aim to break their streak of losing the last 10 home Tests. On the other hand, the visitors will be playing without their star all-rounder and skipper Ben Stokes as he has been out due to a hamstring injury. England will be led by Ollie Pope in his absence. (Live Scorecard)
Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir
Wide! A wayward bouncer, Shan Masood leaves. Wided.
Back of a length, on off, Abdullah Shafique looks to block it but edges it to point for one.
Fuller again, on off, Abdullah Shafique blocks it solidly.
FOUR! Well played! Fuller one, on off, Abdullah Shafique makes a good connection and pumps it through mid off. The fielder chases it but the ball wins the race.
Short and wide, Abdullah Shafique leaves it alone.
Three more! Running has been positive from both the batters here. Fuller this time, on middle, Abdullah Shafique flicks it in the gap through mid-wicket for three more runs.
Length, on middle, Shan Masood gives himself room and punches it magnificently through covers. The fielder chases it as the batters collect three again.
Shortish, straightening just outside off, Abdullah Shafique lets the ball come to him and punches it through covers for three runs.
Touch short and on middle and leg, Abdullah Shafique fends it back to the bowler.
Fuller one, on middle, Abdullah Shafique defends it solidly.
Length, on off, Shan Masood eases it to covers for one.
Slower one, outside off, Abdullah Shafique punches it to the fielder at point.
On a length, angling in, Abdullah Shafique covers his line and blocks it back to the bowler.
Goes full, on off, Shan Masood taps it to covers for one.
Short, down leg, Shan Masood leaves it alone.
Too full, on middle, Shan Masood picks it well and flicks it through square leg for a brace.
Short and wide, Shan Masood hangs back and leaves it alone.
Shortish, straightening just outside off, Abdullah Shafique hops a bit and punches it through covers for two.
Fuller one, on middle, Abdullah Shafique eases it to the mid on fielder.
Short and wide, Abdullah Shafique leaves the harmless delivery.