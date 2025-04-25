Rajasthan Royals crashed out of the IPL 2025 Playoffs race following a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday. It was a poor display from the RR batters after a sensational start to the run chase and after close losses against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, this was yet another instance of them not handling the pressure well. It was their third loss in a row and the commentators were left stunned with how RR botched the run chase. Former Australia batter Simon Katich said on commentary that RR completely butchered the chase when they need 17 runs off 6 balls to win.

"RR is butchering the chase," said Katich on commentary.

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa, who was in the commentary box with Katich, was also left stunned as he went on to say that "lighting strikes thrice" for RR.

"Lightning strikes thrice. They were on their way to victory but somehow ended up losing. They can only explain it to themselves. They couldn't exorcise the ghosts of the last two games," Mbangwa said.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) seamer Josh Hazlewood delivered a match-defining spell to help his team edge past Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 11 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Hazlewood was named 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant figures of 4/33, as he used his accuracy and variations to break the back of the Royals' chase.

"First of all, it was about sticking to your strengths," Hazlewood said after the match.

"I knew the hard length was tough to hit on this wicket, mixing it up with the odd yorker, the slower balls, and the order in which to bowl them was the way to go," he added.

Hazlewood also praised the RCB bowling unit, highlighting how well-rounded the attack is.

"I love our bowling attack. I feel we have covered every base. Everyone has their days, and we are doing well," he said.

(With ANI inputs)