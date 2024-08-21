Pakistan vs Bangladesh, First Test Live Streaming: Pakistan resumes their World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle, as they host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series. Sitting sixth in the WTC standings, two wins for Pakistan are extremely necessary if they are to move up the rankings. Star batter Babar Azam will be batting at no. 4 in this series. Bangladesh will be heading into the game after the incidents of political turmoil in their own country. They sit eighth in the WTC standings, having won one match out of four so far.

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be played on August 21, 2024.

Where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match start?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will not be live telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will not be live streamed in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)