Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield
Pakistan vs Bangladesh,1st Test Day 1 Live score: Pakistan look to extend unbeaten run against Bangladesh in red-ball cricket.
Pak vs Ban 1st Test live: Pakistan host Bangladesh in a 2-match Test series© X (Twitter)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Score And Updates: Pakistan take on Bangladesh in the opening Test of the 2-match series, hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the longest format of the game. Whenever the two sides come up against each other in red-ball cricket, it's Pakistan who have the upper hand. In fact, the head-to-head record between them reads 12-0, with the Bangla Tigers yet to win a single contest in this rivalry. Bangladesh might take some confidence out of their series win against New Zealand in the previous encounter while Pakistan suffered a defeat against Australia in their last Test series. Contrasting results coming into the series, but it's still the Shan Masood-led that starts as favourite. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live score and updates from Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test in Rawalpindi:
1st Test, Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2024, Aug 21, 2024
Day 1 | Match Delayed
PAK
BAN
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1
Update - 10.40 am IST (5.10 am GMT) - The ground staff continue to clean up the overnight rain. Another inspection will take place at 11.30 am IST (6 am GMT). Let's hope we get some positive news.
Update - The rain was predicted for the first couple of days of this Test match and due to some overnight rain, the ground is not yet fully ready and the ground staff are working hard to clear the puddles away. For now, THE TOSS HAS BEEN DELAYED. There's an inspection scheduled at 10:30 am IST (5 am GMT).
Bangladesh are coming here as the underdogs and with so much political unrest back home, the Bangladeshi fans will look forward to their star players for some entertainment. Not just entertainment, Bangladesh have a point to prove against Pakistan who are yet to win single match against them. A head-to-head record of 12-0 and Bangladesh will hope to break the unwanted record. Pakistan haven’t played Test match for quite a while, they too will hope for a dominating start to this Test match. Who do you think will win? Toss and team news in a bit.
Hello and welcome to the action of Day 1 betweeen Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Rawalpindi have geared up as the red-ball cricket is back in action after quite a while at the Asian shores. Pakistan have already announced the XI and have gone all pace for the first match while we expect Shakib Al Hasan to be included for Bangladesh after the veteran declared himself available for Teat cricket this year.
... Day 1, Session 1...
Test cricket is back, and we’re set for a thrilling clash between two fierce Asian rivals at the picturesque Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan and Bangladesh are both hungry for crucial World Test Championship points as they aim to climb up the rankings. The home side is going all-in with a pace-heavy attack after surprisingly releasing their lone spinner, Abrar Ahmed. With a dominant record against Bangladesh - 12 wins and just one draw in 13 Tests - Pakistan will be eager to extend that streak. The pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah will be pivotal, bringing their lethal speed and ability to swing the ball both ways. Khurram Shahzad, who impressed during his debut in Australia, adds further firepower to the attack. On the batting front, the pressure will be on Bangladesh, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shan Masood to deliver the runs. However, Pakistan did suffer a setback with all-rounder Aamer Jamal ruled out due to a back injury and the surprising exclusion of Sarfaraz Khan, which has raised some eyebrows. Still, with their quality lineup, Pakistan remains a formidable force at home. Bangladesh, on the other hand, enters this match as underdogs, hampered by limited preparation due to political unrest back home. Yet, the return of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan provides a massive boost. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, alongside the talented Zakir Hasan and the experienced Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim, will anchor the batting. However, they’ll need to find answers to Pakistan’s raw pace. Unlike their hosts, Bangladesh will rely heavily on their spin trio of Shakib, Taijul Islam, and Mehidy Hasan. Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam will lead the pace attack, eager to make a statement. A victory here would be historic for Bangladesh, marking their first-ever Test win over Pakistan and bringing some much-needed joy to their nation. Can the Bangla Tigers pull off an upset, or will the Men in Green maintain their unbeaten record? The battle is about to begin!