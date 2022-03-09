Pakistan's first home Test against Australia in nearly a quarter of a century has not been the best advert for the longest format of the game. It has nothing to do with the quality on show from both teams, rather the pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has left a lot to be desired. Australia are on their first tour to Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to visit over security fears, and the Test series was being seen as a chance for Pakistan to test their skills at home against one of the top cricketing nations. However, the first Test has been disappointing with the pitch offering nothing for the bowlers.

The batters of both teams have had a field day, with the bowlers completely at their mercy.

With the scales heavily tipped in their favour, the likes of Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne made merry in Rawalpindi, piling on the runs.

Pakistan made 476 for four declared in the first innings while Australia scored 459 all out. The run fest meant that the Test ended in a drab draw. And this hasn't made too many fans happy, with some taking to Twitter to slam the pitch curator.

One fan even held a placard at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with a message for the pitch curator.

A dead pitch Rawalpindi Test? This guy has a request to curator of Pindi Cricket Stadium! #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/z1467soK7B — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) March 8, 2022

Others expressed their frustration through memes. We tried to pick the funniest ones:

is pitch pe to bowlers ko ghar chale jana chaye batman's ek doosre k sath khail lein. #PakVsAustraila — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) March 7, 2022

Pitch curator of Pakistan vs Australia historic series discussing the pitch map : pic.twitter.com/BvnEmiglRg — Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) March 7, 2022

Found this beautiful "Vehicle" used by pindi Pitch Curator. #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/si0gwwoW2z — Hanaan (@theweirduser7) March 6, 2022

Condition of bowlers after 4 days in pindi cricket stadium That pitch curator should apply for job in road construction sector,#AUSvsPAK #Cricket #BoysReadyHain pic.twitter.com/Oo8AOXUN2m — haseeb raza (@iamhaseebraza) March 7, 2022

Imran Khan has asked the curator of #Rawalpindi pitch to help him make the roads of Pakistan!#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/zF11UK1Zac — Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) March 7, 2022

Pitch Curator of Rawalpindi at the end of Day 4 pic.twitter.com/lmlfpdTuuu — Raees (@raees_hu) March 7, 2022

Curator sacrificing the result of historic test for this pitch

#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/MMYKjovQUD — A B C D (@jutt_di_tweets) March 8, 2022

The run fest continued in the second innings, with Pakistan openers Imam and Abdullah Shafique piling on the pain on Australian bowlers. Both the openers registered unbeaten centuries before the match ended in a draw with Pakistan scoring 252 for no loss in their second innings. The second Test of the series is scheduled to be played in Karachi from March 12 to 16 and the third in Lahore from March 21 to 25.