Australia would have been extremely anxious after Pakistan reached 73 for no loss in pursuit of a 351-run target at stumps on Day 4 of the third and final Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. However, the visitors fought back well on Day 5 on Friday to put themselves back in contention. Cameron Green struck early to dismiss Abdullah Shafique in the fourth over of the day on his overnight score of 27. Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins then took over to rattle the Pakistanis.

Lyon first dismissed Azhar Ali and Imam-ul-Haq but then Australia captain took centrestage, first getting rid of Fawad Alam and then producing a lethal yorker to send Mohammad Rizwan packing for a duck.

Watch Pat Cummins' inswinging yorker to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan in Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test:

Australia could have had dangerman Babar run out on 16 when in an attempt to take a sharp single he was sent back by Haq, but bowler Lyon fumbled Travis Head's throw from the covers.

With the series on the line after the first two Tests ended in draws, Australia declared their second innings on 223 for seven on Day 4, setting Pakistan a target of 351 runs.

At Tea on Day 5, Pakistan were 190 for five, still needing 161 more runs to win. Captain Babar Azam was batting on 46 with Sajid Khan (8 not out) giving him company.

Earlier in the day, Imam-ul-Haq hit a fighting half-century before being dismissed on 70 by Lyon.

Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having previously refused to visit over safety fears.

(With AFP inputs)