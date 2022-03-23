Mitchell Starc is famous for producing his best deliveries when Australia's backs are against the wall and he replicated the same on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test against Pakistan at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. The pacer bowled two lethal deliveries to get the better of Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan. The balls were delivered with great pace and the Pakistan duo had no answers to what was thrown at them. After being bowled, Rizwan especially had a shell-shocked expression seeing what transpired on the 22 yards.

In the 107th over of the innings, Starc's ball landed on a good length and Alam found himself stuck at the crease. The ball reversed a bit and he smashed into Alam's off-stump. Alam was dismissed after scoring 13.

Then in the 111th over, another delivery of Starc reversed a bit and the ball straightened past Rizwan's outside edge and the ball clipped the top of off-stump.

In the ongoing Test, Australia batted first and posted 391 runs on the board. For Australia, Usman Khawaja top-scored with 91 while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah returned with four wickets each.

For Pakistan, Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali scored 81 and 78 respectively, but the hosts found themselves struggling, having lost their eighth wicket for 268 runs in the final session of Day 3 of the third Test, with Pat Cummins taking a five-wicket haul.