After Australia posted 391 in the third Test against Pakistan in Lahore, the hosts looked to be going strong on Day 3, with Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali defying the visiting bowlers. Babar Azam also looked good at the crease after the two were dismissed, having scored half-centuries, but then Australia pacers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc effected a stunning collapse, running through the middle and lower order. Cummins finished with a five-wicket haul, while Starc nabbed four to help Australia bowl Pakistan out for 268 in their first innings.

Pakistan incredibly lost their last seven wickets in the space of just 20 runs, and the last five wickets in the space of just four runs.

Cummins said that Australia bowled well in the first two sessions of the day as well, but did not get much rewards, but had asked the team to keep at it, as they knew one breakthrough could lead to wickets falling quickly.

"I thought we bowled really well the first two sessions but just didn't quite get the rewards so the message was just to hang in there," he said speaking after Stumps on Day 3.

"We saw in our batting innings that things can happen quickly if you get one breakthrough, especially when the ball is reversing. Luckily just got that breakthrough through Starcy and things kind of sped up," he explained.

"It's all a bit of a blur the last couple of hours," he said.

He said that Australia want to put on a big score on Day 4 and then hopefully take 10 wickets on the final day.

Promoted

"We'll sit back and bat tomorrow. A lot like last game, we've given ourselves a good opportunity here, really in front of the game, so hopefully bat well and then try to take those last 10 wickets," he said.

The series is currently tied at 0-0 after two high-scoring draws.