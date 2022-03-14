Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: The Australian cricket team will aim to continue the good work done by the batters on Day 2 of the second Test which put them in a commanding position of 505/8 at Stumps. Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith laid down a perfect platform for their team to build upon as the middle-order also consolidated with important contributions. As far as the home team is concerned, the bowlers, especially the spinner will look to bundle out the Aussies and give their tired legs a rest. Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali have already bowled 99 overs combined in the first innings of the Test so far. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan Playing XI:Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

