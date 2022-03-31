Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: After securing a crucial win in the first ODI, Australia will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead when they take on hosts Pakistan in the second ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium In Lahore. Aaron Finch will have his eyes firmly on securing a series-clinching victory while for Pakistan, getting on level terms will be at the top of their agenda. Again, the responsibility will fall on the shoulders of senior pros like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and young pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi to guide the home side to a win. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Squads:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Afridi

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Dwarshuis, Jason Behrendorff

Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates From Gaddafi Stadium In Lahore