A true domestic stalwart, Karun Nair has made heads turn in the Indian cricketing spectrum with his exemplary performances. The batter finished the Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign for Vidarbha with 779 runs to his name in 9 innings, from which he remained unbeaten in 8. Nair's consistent show helped Vidarbha reach the final of India's premier 50-over domestic competition, though his team suffered a defeat in the final against Karnataka. Nair, who has featured for India in 6 Tests and 2 ODIs, last donned the national team jersey in 2017. His breathtaking show in the Vijay Hazare Trophy saw many former cricketers rally behind his name, though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar couldn't fix him in the Champions Trophy squad.

Karun, however, has refused to give up hope of making a national team comeback, with consistent performances being his only goal. In an exclusive chat with NDTV, Nair opened up on his recent form, the road ahead, as well as the fact that he would be playing for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Once averaging over 700 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, you arguably made every single Indian cricket fan stand up and advocate your selection on social media platforms. It seemed like a movement was triggered for your re-entry into the Indian team. Several former cricketers also spoke admirably about your performances and supported your case. How did you feel to see your name trending on social media charts at the top?

Obviously, it felt very good, really happy and satisfied with the way I was able to bat and perform for my team with Vidarbha in this ongoing trophy. And also in the last 12 to 16 months I've been batting really well, scoring a lot of runs in all formats. So really happy with how it has been taken and all that is running in my mind at the moment is to keep continuing the same way and keep scoring in every game that I play and take one game at a time in whichever format that I play.

The BCCI seems to be pushing for players to re-enter the domestic cricket arena, even for national selection. Does this push for domestic cricket make you believe more in your potential Team India return?

Yeah, obviously it's very heartening to see a lot of guys who are part of the Indian team coming and playing the Ranji trophy. So obviously it gives all the domestic players a huge boost as you are able to play against the best players in the country and to test yourself against the best. So obviously it gives a lot of confidence if you can do well and it increases the belief and confidence level in your own game.

It's been a while since you represented India and it's tough to keep the fire burning. What did you do to keep yourself going? Maybe a few others who are on the cusp of giving up can take a lesson or two from you.

Yeah, it's been a while since I represented India. What I have done at least is to focus on myself, to make sure that I keep getting better every day, and try to find ways of bettering myself in all aspects of the game in terms of cricket skills, and training. Also as a human being try to be better every single day learn from other people learn how they go about their work in the cricket field and also in their lives and just keep it simple, taking one day at a time and respecting each day as it comes.

Your IPL career has been a little unfulfilling. Now with Delhi Capitals, what are your expectations from this season?

Yeah, I'm really excited about getting back into the IPL with the Delhi capitals. Really thankful to them for showing faith in me and giving me an opportunity. Now it's about me going out there and making sure that I grab that opportunity and do well for the team and make sure that I give my 100% and hopefully we can come away with a trophy at the end of the season.