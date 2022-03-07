Having been made to toil on the first two days of the opening Test against Pakistan, Australia returned the favour on Day 3 by piling on the runs in Rawalpindi. Usman Khawaja and David Warner put on 156 runs for the opening wicket to frustrate the Pakistan bowlers. Khawaja was dismissed for a brilliant 97 while Warner made 68. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith then took centrestage as Australia reached 271 for two at stumps on Day 3. Despite some stare downs from Pakistan bowlers, Warner took on the opposition with a smile on his face.

A video of Warner "keeping his cool" was posted on Pakistan Cricket Board's official Twitter handle:

Start of play on Day 4 was delayed due to a wet outfield after heavy overnight rain in Rawalpindi.

Australia were 271 for two in their first innings when rain stopped play with 21 overs remaining on day three.

Labuschagne was on 69 and Smith on 24 as the tourists trailed Pakistan's 476 for four declared by 205 runs.

Australia are on their first tour to Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to tour the country over security fears.

The Rawalpindi pitch has had little to offer for the bowlers with just six wickets falling in total in the Test so far. The batters have had a field day. Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali scored big centuries in the first innings.

Usman Khawaja said he was disappointed to have missed what would have been a "memorable hundred" in the country of his birth.

"It was a bit disappointing," said Khawaja, who was caught on 97.

"You come to the change room and feel worse than getting a 20 in some respects."

The second Test of the series is in Karachi from March 12 to 16 and the third in Lahore from March 21 to 25.

(With AFP inputs)