Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Updates:Nauman Ali struck early on Day 5 to remove Australia captain Pat Cummins in the ongoing first Test in Rawalpindi. It completed a five-wicket haul for the left-arm spinner. However, Pakistan's first home Test against Australia in nearly a quarter of a century looked headed for a draw despite Nauman Ali. When umpires called off play on Day 4 with three overs still to be bowled, Mitchell Starc was on 19 and skipper Pat Cummins four -- with Australia just 27 behind Pakistan's first innings total of 476-4 declared. Australia are on their first tour to Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to visit over security fears. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan Playing XI:Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

