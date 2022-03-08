Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: Nauman Ali Takes Fifer, Australia Bowled Out For 459
Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Nauman Ali took six wickets as Australia were bowled out for 459 with the hosts taking a 17-run lead.
Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Updates:Nauman Ali struck early on Day 5 to remove Australia captain Pat Cummins in the ongoing first Test in Rawalpindi. It completed a five-wicket haul for the left-arm spinner. However, Pakistan's first home Test against Australia in nearly a quarter of a century looked headed for a draw despite Nauman Ali. When umpires called off play on Day 4 with three overs still to be bowled, Mitchell Starc was on 19 and skipper Pat Cummins four -- with Australia just 27 behind Pakistan's first innings total of 476-4 declared. Australia are on their first tour to Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to visit over security fears. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Pakistan Playing XI:Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
We are back for the third innings. The players stride out to the middle. Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq are at the crease.
Now, it will be interesting to see Pakistan’s approach with the bat. Will they try and score quickly, get a lead of around 200 and declare, or will they be happy with a draw? Australia on the other hand, will hope to get wickets quickly, one or two in the first few overs and Pakistan could well succumb under pressure. The first 10 overs or so is quite key. Stay tuned.
For Pakistan, yes, it was Nauman Ali who got the six-fer but Shaheen Afridi bowled the best. He was unlucky but he was absolutely brilliant. Whenever he came on, he seemed like picking up a wicket. Naseem Shah on the other hand, was a bit off-color. The youngster bowled well in patches. In the end though, Pakistan have recovered well and Babar Azam will be happy as they did not concede a lead.
It was the top 4 for the Aussies who shone with the bat. Smith, Warner, Labuschagne and Khawaja. All crossed fifties but none of them managed to get to the three-figure mark. Green too contributed but fell after getting off to a decent start. The rest, however, failed to cash in on this very good batting wicket and had they done so, Australia could have scored over 500.
Pakistan have wasted no time this morning and have got a slender lead of 17 runs. It is the perfect start to Day 5 for them. The Aussies on the other hand, will be a tad disappointed to have fallen below the Pakistan score. From 407 for 4, they have been bundled out for 459. Although, they have done well to get close to Pakistan’s total.
OUT! LBW! Nauman Ali picks his sixth wicket and that is it for Australia! Nauman Ali serves a flatter ball, on off that goes on with the arm. Nathan Lyon kneels and looks to sweep but he misses and gets pinged on his pad. Ali appeals and the umpire raises his finger. Lyon though takes a review but to no avail. The Ball Tracker indicates three reds and it is plumb. Lyon, however, had already taken the walk back to the pavilion. Australia are bowled out for 459.
Josh Hazlewood is the last batter in.
OUT! LBW! That looked plumb in front! Shaheen Afridi doing what he does best! He runs in and serves a yorker, angling in from off. Mitchell Starc fails to dig it out and gets hit low on his pad. Shaheen Afridi appeals and the umpire agrees. Starc opts for a review straightaway! No bat involved, confirms the UltraEdge. The Ball Tracker rolls in and it indicates three reds. Pakistan have their ninth wicket.
Another ball, full and on middle. Lyon flicks but this time Nauman Ali at mid on dives to his right and half-stops it. Just the single.