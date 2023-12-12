Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, U19 Aisa Cup 2023: Live Cricket Score And Updates
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, U19 Asia Cup 2023 Live score: Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field.
Pakistan take on Afghanistan in U19 Asia Cup Group A© Twitter
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, U19 Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates:Buoyant with their victory against arch-rivals India in the last Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 match, Pakistan take on Afghanistan in their pursuit of topping the Group A standings. With 2 wins in 2 matches, Pakistan are the only unbeaten team in the group while both India and Afghanistan have won one and lost one game each. Beating Pakistan is crucial to Afghanistan's hopes of qualifying for the next round. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live updates from the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Under 19 Asia Cup 2023 match in Dubai:
Match 9, ACC U-19 Asia Cup, 2023, Dec 12, 2023
Play In Progress
PAK-U19
115/1 (16.4)
AFG-U19
ICC Academy, Dubai
Afghanistan Under-19 won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.90
Batsman
Shahzaib Khan
24 (48)
Bowler
Khalil Ahmad
36/0 (4)
Naseer Khan
5/1 (1.4)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest South Africa vs India Updates and check out SA vs IND schedules and WPL 2024 Auction. Read all the details related to the WPL 2024.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, U19 Asia Cup LIVE
No run.
1 run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards point.
No run.
No run.
Wide.
Leg bye.
No run, played towards mid on.
No run, played towards mid off.
1 run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards mid on.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
Six! Played towards mid off.
Wide.
Four! Played towards third man.
Six! Played towards square leg.
1 run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards point.
No run, played towards covers.