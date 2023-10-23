Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Wins Toss, Opts To Bat vs Afghanistan
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in their ODI World Cup 2023 match
PAK vs AFG Live Updates, World Cup 2023: Pakistan will take on Afghanistan© AFP
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates:Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Monday in Chennai. A win is mandatory for Babar Azam's side after two successive defeats against India and Australia, as another slip up will severely hamper their ambitions to reach the semifinals of the tournament. Currently, they are in the fifth position with four points from as many matches but their net run rate of -0.456 is a worry, and it needs improvement. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Updates:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 13:38 (IST)Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Here's what Babar Azam said at the tossWe will bat first. The pitch looks very dry and might spin. We have one change, unfortunately Nawaz has fever and Shadab is back. We will have to give our 100% in every match and step-up, that's what I want from my players. The pitch might help the pacers under lights.
- 13:33 (IST)PAK vs AFG Live Score: TossPakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Monday in Chennai.
- 13:27 (IST)PAK vs AFG Live Score: Pitch reportA bit of a breeze today coming through the stands. 75m straight boundaries while the square sides are at 65 and 66m respectively. Not a lot of pace in this pitch and you can't hit through the line. Not a blade of grass and expect this pitch to spin. This could be the slowest pitch in this ground today, reckon Pommie Mbangwa and Aaron Finch, in their pitch report.
- 12:57 (IST)PAK vs AFG Live Score: Pakistan batters in focusPakistan’s big headache will be their batsmen’s travails, especially against spinners. Even on a batting beauty in Bengaluru, their batters gave four crucial wickets to Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa, and they struggled to read his skidders. Afghanistan have undeniable quality in their spin ranks as Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman can really trouble the best, and on a potentially favourable surface here they can kick up a mayhem. In that context, Pakistan will need some steady effort from their batters particularly from Babar, who have been underwhelming in this event so far.
- 12:55 (IST)PAK vs AFG Live Score: Crucial match for PakistanA win is mandatory for Babar Azam’s side after two successive defeats against India and Australia, as another slip up will severely hamper their ambitions to reach the semifinals of the tournament. Currently, they are in the fifth position with four points from as many matches but their net run rate of -0.456 is a worry, and it needs improvement.
- 12:42 (IST)PAK vs AFG Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, straight from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest World Cup 2023 Updates and check out World Cup 2023 Schedules.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.