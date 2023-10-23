PAK vs AFG Live Score: Pakistan batters in focus

Pakistan’s big headache will be their batsmen’s travails, especially against spinners. Even on a batting beauty in Bengaluru, their batters gave four crucial wickets to Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa, and they struggled to read his skidders. Afghanistan have undeniable quality in their spin ranks as Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman can really trouble the best, and on a potentially favourable surface here they can kick up a mayhem. In that context, Pakistan will need some steady effort from their batters particularly from Babar, who have been underwhelming in this event so far.