Quetta Gladiators veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi made a return to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and claimed one wicket in a match against Islamabad United in Karachi on Thursday. Afridi got hammered for 67 runs in his four overs while bagging only a single wicket in the process. The former Pakistan captain bowled some questionable lines and lengths and was particularly targeted by attacking batter Azam Khan. Afridi was hit for 47 runs in the first three overs of his spell while he got smashed for 20 in the last over of the innings by Azam.

However, despite going for three sixes in his final over, Afridi got his revenge as he castled Azam with a quicker delivery. Afridi didn't seem to enjoy the wicket with a quick walk back to the start of his run-up to bowl the next ball.

Here's Azam Khan hitting Afridi for three maximums:

Afridi roared back to claim Azam's wicket, here's the video:

Batting first, Islamabad scored 229 for four wickets in 20 overs with fifties from Paul Stirling, Colin Munro and Azam. Mohammad Nawaz was the most successful bowler with figures of 2/32 in four overs.

In reply, Quetta could muster only 186 runs as they fell short from the target by 43 runs. Ahsan Ali scored a fifty and Nawaz batted brilliantly to score 47 runs but that didn't prove to be enough.

Afridi disappointed with the bat as well, scoring only four runs off eight deliveries before being dismissed by Shadab Khan.