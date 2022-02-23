It turned out to be a perfect case of teammates having each other's backs when Mohammad Haris grabbed a rebound catch in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday. The action took place in the sixth over of the match when Kamran Ghulam hit pacer Arshad Iqbal in the air on the leg side only to find two fielders converging for the same catch. While the catch wasn't completed in one attempt, Haris showcased incredible presence of mind and some exceptional reflexes as he kept a calm head and grabbed the rebound that came his way.

The catch was so special that even the official Twitter handle of PSL touted it as the "catch of the match" and shared the video:

The match was as breathtaking as the catch itself, going right down to the wire. Both teams scored 158 runs in their 20 overs.

Batting first, Peshawar rode on Shoaib Malik's 32 runs to get past the 150-run mark.

Fawad Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for Lahore.

In reply, Mohammad Hafeez scored 49 runs but couldn't help his go past the finishing line.

Promoted

Needing 24 runs off the final over, Shaheen Shah Afridi showed his prowess with the bat. The match still ended as a tie, resulting in a Super Over.

Lahore struggled in the Super over and ended with only 5 runs on the board. Peshawar won the Super Over at a canter to take all points from the match.