An India vs Pakistan cricketing contest is always tense, no matter at which level it is played. As the two cricketing giants squared off in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 match on Sunday, an aggressive celebration was witnessed by Pakistan pacer Mohammad Zeeshan. The pacer succeeded in finding the outside edge of the bat of India batter Rudra Patel, with the ball flying into the hands of the Pakistan wicketkeeper Saad Baig. The Pakistan pacer was extremely elated with the wicket but seemed to have let his emotions get the better of him a little.

The incident took place in 12th over. Rudra was looking to punch the ball through the covers but was beaten. The wicket-keeper made no mistake in grabbing the ball after it kissed the India star's bat.

Here's the video of Zeeshan's celebration:

Pakistan skipper Saad Baig had won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Group A U19 Asia Cup clash against India in Dubai. Both India and Pakistan came into the contest after winning their respective opening group matches in the tournament.

Pakistan U19 Playing XI:Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig(w/c), Mohammad Zeeshan, Mohammad Riazullah, Tayyab Arif, Arafat Minhas, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Ubaid Shah

India U19 Playing XI:Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Rudra Patel, Uday Saharan(c), Musheer Khan, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Saumy Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari

India U19 and Pakistan U19 have faced each other on 25 occasions in ODIs. While India U19 have won 15 matches, their rivals have emerged victorious on nine instances. One match, on the other hand, ended in a tie.

The last five ODI matches have seen India U19 win on four occasions and Pakistan U19 once. The highest score in these five encounters is 305 by India U19 while the lowest has been 69 by Pakistan U19.

The team batting first has won nine times, lost five times in 14 matches, on the other hand, the chasing side has come out on top on six occasions, lost four times in 11 matches.