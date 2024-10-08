Pakistan cricket team batter Abdullah Shafique returned to form with a brilliant century on Day 1 of the first Test match against England in Multan on Monday. Shafique looked in tremendous touch as he slammed 102 off 184 deliveries before getting dismissed by Gus Atkinson. It was a significant knock for the Pakistan cricketer who scored three ducks in the last three matches. Even Pakistan skipper Shan Masood was asked about Shafique's form but he defended his teammate with a reference to India batter Virat Kohli. Masood pointed out that after 19 Tests, Shafique's record was actually better than Kohli.

"With all due respect, I don't think your question is accurate...I agree that Pakistan hasn't played good cricket in 2024. Things should be looked at objectively. You talk about stats. The other day I was reading a stat that Abdullah Shafique, who has played 19 Tests, has a better record than Virat Kohli," he said.

Shan Masood and opener Abdullah Shafique both cracked centuries as Pakistan scored an impressive 328-4 on the opening day of the first Test against England in Multan on Monday.

Masood's brilliant 151 was his first hundred for four years, while Shafique also returned to form with 102 as the pair put on a solid 253-run stand for the second wicket after Pakistan won the toss and batted.

England, led by Ollie Pope in the absence of the injured Ben Stokes, briefly fought back when they removed both Masood and Shafique in the space of just two runs in the third session.

The visitors then took the second new ball at 308-3 and dismissed Babar Azam, trapped leg-before by fast bowler Chris Woakes for 30. Saud Shakeel was unbeaten on 35 at the close of play, with nightwatchman Naseem Shah yet to score.

(With AFP inputs)