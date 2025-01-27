Pakistan cricket team spinner Noman Ali scripted history after taking a hat-trick during the second Test encounter against West Indies in Multan. Although Pakistan went on to lose the match, Noman's feat on Day 1 cemented his position in an elite list. Within the first hour of the match, Noman took the wickets of Justin Greaves (1), Tevin Imlach (0) and Kevin Sinclair (0) to become the sixth bowler to take a Test hat-trick in the first session of play on the opening day of the match. He was only the second spinner in history to achieve the feat after Australia's Billy Bates (1883). The Pakistan spinner is also the second-oldest player (38 years, 139 days days) to take a Test hat-trick after Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (38 years, 110 days).

Coming to the match, spinner Jomel Warrican took five wickets as the West Indies won a Test match in Pakistan Monday for the first time in nearly 35 years.

The West Indies won the second Test in Multan by 120 runs on day three to draw the series 1-1.

Pakistan triumphed in the first Test by 127 runs, also in Multan.

Warrican finished with nine wickets in the match -- 19 in the series -- to give the hosts a taste of their own medicine on sharply spinning pitches.

The last time the West Indies won a Test in Pakistan was in Faisalabad in November 1990, having gone winless on their 1997 and 2006 tours.

"We haven't played in Pakistan for a number of years, but we haven't won here in a while, so to come here and do it as a young group is incredible," said West Indian skipper Kraigg Brathwaite.

Advertisement

(With AFP inputs)