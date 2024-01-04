Pakistan star Agha Salman has revealed how his pee break helped Australia's star opener David Warner earn a lifeline during the third Test match at Sydney Cricket Ground. During Australia's first innings, Warner edged a good length ball which was bowled outside off stump from Pakistan pacer Aamer Jamal. The ball took the outside edge of Warner's willow but debutant Saim Ayub dropped the catch at first slip. After the day's play, Salman revealed that Saim's fielding position was third slip but since he had gone for a pee break, the debutant had to switch his role.

Watch it here:

The 'pee break' that spared Warner!



When you've got to go, you've got to go, but this toilet timing from Salman Ali Agha wasn't ideal for Pakistan #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/sY5Icdq9e7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2024

Warner, who is playing his final Test match, was eventually dismissed for 34 runs and looked annoyed as he left the Sydney Cricket Ground to a standing ovation from his home crowd.

The 37-year-old opener, known in cricket as 'the Bull', was beaten by the extra bounce and turn out of the rough by offspinner Agha Salman to edge off to a delighted Babar Azam at slip.

"I always love batting with Davey (Warner), and it's nice to see him leave on a high," said his long-time friend and opening partner Khawaja.

"He just got a ripper of a ball.

"It's really good to watch that people are getting around him because I believe he deserves it. It's nice to see people give him the accolades he deserves and going out on a high."

Warner, who still has a potential second innings to bat in his last Test, has now scored 8,729 Test runs since his 2011 debut at an average of 44.53 with 26 centuries.

Pakistan captured the key wickets of Australia openers Warner and Usman Khawaja before rain washed out the second day's play.

Marnus Labuschagne was on 23 and Steve Smith six in their team's 116 for two before play was ended by bad light and rain before Tea.

The hosts trailed by 197 runs on a day where Warner was denied a crack at a cherished century in his 112th and final Test match.

(With AFP Inputs)