Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his views on captain Rohit Sharma's recent outburst over a question on his concerning form ahead of the Champions Trophy. Ahead of the 1st ODI against England, Rohit lashed out at a journalist after he asked him whether he was feeling comfortable after the change in format following a poor Test tour of Australia, where he managed 31 runs across five innings. Rohit also responded to reports suggesting that the BCCI is likely to take a call on his future after the Champions Trophy.

"What sort of a question is that? This is a different format, different time. As usual, as cricketers, we know there will be ups and downs. I have faced that a lot in my career. This is nothing new to me. We know that every day is fresh, and every series is a new one. I am looking forward to the challenge. Not looking at the past. Clearly, you don't. So I don't have any reason to look at the past," Rohit had said in a press conference.

"How is it relevant that I talk about my future plans sitting here where there are three ODIs and a Champions Trophy coming in? The reports are going on for a number of years but I am not here to clarify those reports. My focus is on these games, we will see what happens afterwards," he added.

Reacting to Rohit's outburst, Ashwin sympathised with his former teammate, but admitted that the only way to put an end to such questions is by performing well.

"This is not easy. If you look at it from Rohit's POV, then obviously, it is frustrating for him. He wants to concentrate on the series. He thinks that I've done well in this format, and I'd like to continue. I'm going into the tournament with a lot of confidence on the back of the one-day tournaments that I've played. But people will ask questions," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"The ones who are watching will obviously ask. It's a catch-22 situation. You can't stop these questions. When will they stop? When he performs. But as a cricketer, I understand what Rohit is going through. It's not easy. I pray that he does well and scores a century in this series," he added.

Rohit was dismissed for a 9-ball 2 in the first ODI, which India won by 4 wickets in Nagpur. The second ODI will be played in Cuttack on Sunday.