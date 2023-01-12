The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi was witness to a bizarre scene on Wednesday. The on-field umpire Aleem Dar got hit after a throw from Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim Jr hit his right ankle. The incident happened during the 36th over when Glenn Phillips hit a shot off Haris Rauf to deep square leg. Wasim collected the ball and threw the ball which went on to hit the umpire's leg. After being hit, Dar threw a jersey that he had on the ground. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and others could be seen laughing. Naseem Shah then could be seen massaging the right leg of Dar.

Watch: Pakistan Star Accidentally Hits Umpire, Official Grimaces In Pain

Talking about the match, Spinner Mohammad Nawaz took four wickets to help Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 261 all out Wednesday after opener Devon Conway hit a century in the second day-night international in Karachi.

Nawaz finished with 4-38 as New Zealand slumped from a strong 183 for one in 29.5 overs to 206-6, losing five wickets for 23 runs in the space of 40 deliveries.

Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first game -- also in Karachi -- by six wickets on Monday.

New Zealand, who won the toss and batted, were lifted by a second-wicket stand of 181 between Conway (101) and Kane Williamson (85) before they slumped to the spin of Nawaz.

Fast-bowler Naseem Shah (3-58) broke the stand when he dismissed Conway off the last ball of the 30th over.

Conway hit 13 boundaries and a six off 92 balls, his second hundred in one-day internationals.

With AFP inputs

