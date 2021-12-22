Young Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has been making headways in international over the last couple of years, which has seen him evolve as one of the leaders in his team's dressing room. The 23-year-old has been deputising for all-format skipper Babar Azam in white-ball cricket. Recently, the leg-spinner took to Twitter and interacted with his fans in a Q&A session. During the session, he was asked to name the toughest batters to bowl to.

"Who is the most difficult batsman to bowl?," a fan asked.

Replying to question, Shadab said that India white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma and Australia opener David Warner are the toughest batters he has bowled against.

"Rohit Sharma and Warner," Shadab replied.

Shadab recently featured for Pakistan in the three-match T20I series against the West Indies on home soil, bagging three wickets.

The hosts clean-swept the visitors 3-0, but their joy was cut short after the ODI series was called off due to a number of Covid positive cases in the Windies squad.

Earlier this year, Pakistan had a good T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE where they defeated arch-rivals India by 10 wickets in their tournament opener and went on to top the group unbeaten.

Pakistan, however, lost to eventual champions Australia in the semi-finals.

Shadab will lead Islamabad United in the upcoming seventh season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He was retained by the two-time champions in the 'Diamond' category.

The PSL season will start on January 27 with a game between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.