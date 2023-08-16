Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, August 16. Wahab, who last played for Pakistan in December 2020, was appointed as the caretaker Sports Minister of Pakistan's Punjab Province. The 38-year-old, however, will continue to play franchise cricket across the globe. In his international career, Wahab played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is, picking a total of 237 wickets across formats. Taking to Twitter, Wahab announced his decision to bid adieu to international cricket, and thanked everyone associated with him in his journey.

"Stepping off the international pitch. After an incredible journey, I've decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise cricket!," Wahab tweeted.

Wahab revealed that he has been thinking about his retirement for the past two years.

"I have been speaking about my retirement plans past two years, that 2023 is my target to retire from International cricket, and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and National team to the best I could have. It has been an honor and a privilege to represent Pakistan on the international stage. As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world," he said in a detailed statement.

Notably, Wahab is the leading wicket taker in the PSL with 113 wickets. In fact, he is the only bowler to breach the 100-wicket mark.