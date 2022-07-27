Mohammad Hasnain on Monday bowled a terrific yorker to dismiss Anuj Dal during Derbyshire's Division 2 County match against Worcestershire. Dal was batting on 55 runs off 111 balls when Hasnain cleaned him up with a peach of a delivery to end Derbyshire's first innings. The side got bundled out for 130 runs. Hasnain bowled the fuller-length delivery at a good pace with the ball angling inside. By the time the ball reached Dal, it swung outside sharply and rattled his stumps.

Watch Mohammad Hasnain's toe-crushing yorker here:

Talking about the match, Anuj Dal was the highest scorer for Derbyshire in the first innings, while their captain Leus du Plooy followed him with a 38-run knock. For Worcestershire, Dillon Pennington was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4 for 36. Ed Barnard was the second-best bowler with figures of 3 for 18. Meanwhile, Hasnain picked two wickets and conceded 35 runs for it. Joe Leach claimed the remaining one wicket of Derbyshire.

Promoted

On the other hand, Worcestershire failed to replicate their performance in the batting department and were bundled out for 185 runs, despite Kashif Ali's 52-run knock. Meanwhile, Jack Haynes missed his half-century by two runs. For Derbyshire, Ben Aitchison registered a four-wicket haul (4 for 40) while Samuel Conners also picked 3 wickets for 63 runs. George Scrimshaw picked two wickets and Dal claimed one wicket.

Derbyshire sit at the fourth position in the table after playing 10 matches, while Worcestershire are a spot below them after playing 9 games.