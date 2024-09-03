Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Mohammad Amir was left fuming during the Caribbean Super League after compatriot Imad Wasim's lackluster fielding effort. Both Amir as well as Wasim play for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and the incident took place during the encounter against Barbados Royals. It was a short-pitched delivery from Amir and the batter - Quinton De Kock - guided it comfortably towards the third-man boundary. Imad was fielding at deep backward point and he was the one running towards the ball to save the four. However, he eased up and kept jogging as the ball went for a four leaving Amir agitated. Amir was heard shouting at Imad to run and his fielding position was changed on the next ball.

The Royals ultimately emerged victorious with De Kock slamming 87 off just 45 deliveries.

Speechless at the level of commitment to the game!#CPL2024 pic.twitter.com/liFIAm1k6V — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) September 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Pakistan Test head coach Jason Gillespie spilled out the beans on the exclusion of the star pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah from their playing XI of the second Test against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh are comfortably sitting in the driver's seat after the stumps were called on Day 4. Despite rain impeding the day's play, Bangladesh are just 143 runs away from clinching a historic clean sweep over the hosts.

After playing a starring role in the first innings, Pakistan's bowling attack looked toothless in front of free-firing Bangladesh's opening duo.

After the end of Day 4, one of the hot topics of discussion was the reason behind the exclusion of Naseem and Shaheen.

Gillespie stated that the team was picked after analysing the surface's nature for the entire Test.

"So we looked at conditions and what we thought was the best combination. Taking into account what we saw before the game, reflected on the previous game, and this is where we landed. In the first innings, if you at one point saw, we had Bangladesh in a bit of straw. We bowled quite well, and the line and length were excellent," Gillespie said at the end of the day's conference.

(With ANI inputs)