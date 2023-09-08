While replying to the concern of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah regarding the issue of "security" in Pakistan, former captain Shahid Afridi has sent out a reminder. It is worth noting that Asia Cup 2023 which was earlier slated to take place entirely in Pakistan is now being co-hosted by the country after nine matches of the tournament were moved out to Sri Lanka. "All the full members, media rights holders, and in-stadia rights holders were initially hesitant to commit to hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan. This reluctance stemmed from concerns related to the security and economic situation prevailing in the country," said Shah.

To this, Afridi put out a reminder of the events that Pakistan has hosted in the past six years, adding that the country is ready to host the Champions Trophy in 2023.

"I came across Mr @JayShah's statement about security situation in Pakistan. Just to refresh his memory, Pakistan has hosted the following foreign players/teams in the past six years:

2017 - ICC World XI & SL

2018 - WI

2019 - WI (W), BD (W) & SL

2020 - BD, PSL, MCC & Zim

2021 - WI, PSL, SA & WI

2022 - Aus, PSL, WI, BD U19, Ireland (W) & Eng (2),

2023 - NZ (2), PSL, Women's Exhibition Matches, #AsiaCup2023 (Nep, SL, Afg & BD) & SA (W)," wrote Afridi on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Have no doubts Mr Shah, Pakistan is ready to host @BCCI at the #ICCChampionsTrophy2025," he added.

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Colombo on Thursday ahead of their second-round clash against India in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage.

Pakistan would be looking to maintain their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup after they defeated Bangladesh on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Indian team has already begun its preparations for their second match with the arch-rivals.

The group stage match between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain, with both teams sharing one point each. In the game, the Indian team struggled in front of Pakistan's pace attack, especially Shaheen Afridi who had taken four wickets in the match.

India were bundled out for 266 in 48.5 overs with Hardik Pandya's 87 and Ishan Kishan's 82 helping the team post a decent target.

(With ANI Inputs)