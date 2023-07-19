The Pakistan cricket team put in a mountain of 461 runs against Sri Lanka in the first innings, all thanks to a double hundred from Saud Shakeel. But, if it wasn't for Naseem Shah's gritty 78-ball stay on the crease, Shakeel wouldn't have reached the illustrious milestone. While many hailed Naseem's determination in the middle, he also courted extreme criticism from Pakistan great Aamir Sohail, who was commentating with Ramiz Raja for the match. As Raja lauded Naseem's ability to bat, despite being a tailender, Sohail said that the player needs to develop his 'brain muscle'.

In the commentary box, Ramiz Raja said on air, "Naseem has no problem developing the batting muscle."

Sharing his views on Amir's comments, Sohail said, "There is another muscle he needs to develop, the brain muscle."

"He will become a better cricketer and bowler," he further added.

Sohail drew plenty of criticism on social media from fans over his comments.

Naseem Shah's 78-ball 6-run knock was crucial in for Pakistan as the tourists put a 450+ total on the board in the first innings. Even the double-centurion Saud Shakeel's milestone became possible as Naseem stood tall against the Lankan bowlers, stitching a 94-run stand for the 9th wicket.

"When Naseem Shah joined me, he said that there's a chance for me to go for the double hundred," Shakeel told media after the marathon knock on Day 3. "A lot of credit to him for backing me and not letting me panic."