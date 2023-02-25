Watch: Pakistan Great Moin Khan At The Receiving End Of Son Azam's Brutal Hitting In Pakistan Super League
Quetta Gladiators is coached by Moin Khan, while his son Azam Khan is a batting mainstay of Islamabad United. It was Azam's brutal 42-ball 97 that helped his team beat his father's side.
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is on and it has already been witness to some scintillating action. On Friday, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators faced the Shadab Khan-captained Islamabad United. Incidentally, while Quetta Gladiators is coached by former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Moin Khan, his son Azam Khan is a batting mainstay of Islamabad United. Ultimately, it was Azam's brutal 42-ball 97 that helped his team beat his father's side. The 24-year-old Azam hit eight sixes and nine fours against Quetta.
There was a point of time during his innings, that Azam gestured towards his father Moin after completing his half-century. Moin could be seen clapping with a straight-face.
When you make your dad proud #SabSitarayHumaray l #HBLPSL8 l #QGvIU pic.twitter.com/9sVWHkOByQ— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 24, 2023
Courtesy, Azam's knock Islamabad United reached 220/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Quetta Gladiators were all out for 157 in 19.1 overs.
"There's no ground bigger in the world if he middles it"— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 24, 2023
Comms are right. We stan @MAzamKhan45 #SabSitarayHumaray l #HBLPSL8 l #QGvIU pic.twitter.com/ZM7egfOBxD
Epic finale to a sizzling innings #SabSitarayHumaray l #HBLPSL8 l #QGvIU pic.twitter.com/VVY81pWBiq— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 24, 2023
Meanwhile, the latest pace sensation to emerge from Pakistan Super League (PSL) Ihsanullah has declared that he will bowl faster than Umran. "Will try. Umran Malik bowled at around 157 kph. I will try to bowl faster than that. Umran Malik Se Upar karunga (Will do more than Umran Malik). 160 kph karunga," he told paktv.tv.
The 20-year-old right-arm pacer from Khyber Agency, in the north-west of Pakistan, returned with a rich haul of 5/12 while playing for the Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans against the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Ihsanullah's victims included Jason Roy, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed and Naseem Shah. Apart from his devastating figures, Ihsanullah regularly clocked over 140 kph. The delivery with which he bowled Sarfaraz on the third ball of the six over was clocked at 150.3 kph.