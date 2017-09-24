Pakistan Fans Overwhelmingly Choose Virat Kohli Over Their Own Batting Star

 
There is little doubt that Indian captain Virat Kohli is respected and admired for his batting prowess across the world -- but to what extent? Will fans from other countries choose Kohli over one of their own? The answer that came from Pakistan fans was an overwhelming 'yes'. A Twitter account by the name of 'All Pakistan Memes' conducted an experiment earlier where they asked fans to choose between Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad and the Team India skipper. Fans were asked to 'retweet' if they thought Shehzad was better and 'like' if they felt Kohli was their man.

What happened next just goes to show the love and admiration fans from other nations have for Kohli.

At the time of writing this article, there were 320 'retweets' for Shehzad while nearly 6,500 'likes' for the Indian run-machine.

There were also over 200 replies on the post with most Pakistan fans making it clear that Kohli was head and shoulders above any Pakistan batsman.

One might remember that when an Australian journalist tried to troll Kohli during the Independence Cup, played between the World XI and Pakistan, fans from across the border came out in support of the Indian captain and took the troll to task.

Kohli has been in red-hot form from India. Despite being dismissed for a duck in the first ODI against Australia, the 28-year-old came roaring back by smashing a brilliant 92 to help the hosts beat the Aussies by 50 runs and take a 2-0 lead.

