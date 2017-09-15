India, Pakistan Fans Bash Australian Journalist For Kohli 'Sweeper' Tweet

Virat Kohli made an effort to promote the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan last year

India skipper Virat Kohli, who has earned accolades all around the world for his skills, was recently targetted by an Australian journalist, Dennis who was immediately in the firing line after he took a dig at the Indian captain. Dennis uploaded a photo on Twitter where the Indian captain is seen cleaning the stadium with a broom in his hand and captioned it as, "Sweepers clean the stadium in readiness for the World XI match". This was ahead of the first T20 played between Pakistan and World XI at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The picture tweeted by Dennis that shows Kohli sweeping was in an effort by the Indian skipper to promote the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan last year. As soon as the picture was tweeted, fans from both the countries, India and Pakistan trolled the Australian journalist with their replies.

Dennis had also trolled Sachin Tendulkar earlier and the result was pretty much identical.

Kohli is currently gearing up for the ODI series against Australia starting on September 17. The first match will be played at Chennai followed by four more one-dayers.