Pakistan kick-started their preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup on a winning note as they thrashed Afghanistan by 142 runs in the first ODI on Tuesday. The Babar Azam-led side has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after they bundled out Afghanistan for just 59 in the chase of 202. Despite ending up on the winning side, this match turned out to be a nightmare for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, as he was dismissed for a duck and registered an unwanted record as a captain.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan lost an early wicket of Fakhar Zaman, followed by Babar Azam, who got LBW by Mujeeb Ur Rehman. It was the fourth time that Babar got dismissed for a duck in the 50-over format and the second time as a captain. With this stat, he has equaled the record of 1992 World Cup-winning skipper Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Azhar Ali, and Younis Khan.

The 28-year-old batter now stands at No 4 on the list, which is led by Wasim Akram with eight dismissals on duck. The second and third positions have been taken by Inzamam-ul-Haq and Moin Khan with four each and Misbah-ul-Haq with three.

Talking about the match, fiery pacer Haris Rauf led a pace assault on Afghanistan with a career-best five-wicket haul to give Pakistan a thumping 142-run victory in the first one-day international in Sri Lanka's Hambantota on Tuesday.

Rauf's shattering 5-18 in 6.2 overs forced Afghanistan to their second-lowest ODI totals of 59 in a staggering 19.2 overs after Pakistan were bowled out for 201 in 47.1 overs.

The victory gives Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series -- the first bilateral between the two nations -- with the remaining matches in Colombo on Thursday and Saturday.

(With AFP Inputs)