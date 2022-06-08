International cricket returned to Multan after almost 14 years on Wednesday, with Pakistan facing West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series. After electing to bat, West Indies lost the wicket of in-form batter Kyle Mayers in the third over after Shaheen Shah Afridi showed quick reflexes to complete a return catch. Shai Hope and Shamarh Brooks then added 154 runs for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed on 70 by Mohammad Nawaz. The credit for Brooks' dismissal largely goes to Shadab Khan, who took a wonder catch to end the dangerous looking stand.

Brooks tried a sweep on Nawaz, who took the pace off the delivery. The batter ended up mistiming the shot as the ball took the outside edge of the bat and flew towards the short third man region.

While it appeared that the ball might just beat Shadab, the spin-bowling all-rounder flew towards his left to complete a one-handed catch.

The video of Shadab's catch was shared by PCB on their official Instagram handle.

"Nawaz gets the breakthrough courtesy a one-handed stunner from Shadab," PCB captioned the video.

After Brooks' dismissal, West Indies lost two more wickets in quick succession as skipper Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King failed to leave their mark.

Despite the wickets continuing to fall, Hope kept his composure at the other and went on to score his century.

He was eventually dismissed on a score of 127 by Haris Rauf.