A video of Virat Kohli's fangirl from Pakistan is going viral on social media. The fan could be seen picking India's star batter Kohli over Pakistan's captain Babar Azam. "Virat Kohli is my favourite player," said the fangirl in the clip that has surfaced online. When asked which side she was on, the fan said: "I am supporting Pakistan also." "This is Pakistan, this is India," said the girl after showing the flags of both countries on her cheeks.

"Padosiyon se pyaar karna koi buri baat toh nahi hai na (Loving the neighbours is not a bad thing, right?)," the girl said in the video.

Watch it here:

A Pakistani baba stops this cute girl from loving Virat Kohli & India but this courageous girl gives a befitting reply to him and continues her support for Virat. Hats off to her.#INDvPAK #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/9nh1M9FPbW — Silly Context (@SillyMessiKohli) September 2, 2023

The India vs Pakistan match in Pallekele on Saturday was called off due to rain. Pakistan could not start their chase as rain eventually forced the match to be abandoned. As a result, both the teams shared points.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 266 runs as Shaheen Afridi picked a four-wicket haul. The left-arm pacer kept the Indian team at bay despite fifties from Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82).

India were 66 for 4 at one stage but a 138-run partnership between Hardik and Kishan brought them back in the game. However, Pakistan bounced back later to take control of things. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked three wickets each, denting India's progress towards the end. India skipper Rohit won the toss and opted to bat first.