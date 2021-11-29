With Virat Kohli returning for the second Test and Ajinkya Rahane struggling with his form lately, India will have to make some tough decisions as far their playing XI is concerned for the second and final match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Many experts and former cricketers have suggested that either Mayank Agarwal or Rahane will be benched to accommodate the Indian skipper in the line-up, given their poor run of form. In the same light, former India batter Wasim Jaffer has shared his opinion on the same.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer agreed to the fact that it would be a toss-up between Rahane and Agarwal, adding that if the latter is axed from the playing XI, Wriddhiman Saha should partner Shubman Gill at the top of the order.

"It's a toss-up between Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane. I would think on those two. That's the toss-up that Virat Kohli has to make," said Jaffer.

"Whether he wants to go with Mayank Agarwal and give him another go or whether [he thinks] Ajinkya Rahane hasn't got enough runs in the last 10-12 Test matches after that Melbourne Test so he goes out. It's a tough call, definitely a tough call. It depends on whom the sword falls on.

"I think I will open with Saha if at all Mayank Agarwal goes out because then everybody bats out of their position. Pujara will open and then Ajinkya Rahane will bat at some other position... If Saha opens then everyone bats at the same position," he added.

"And you can do that in Indian conditions with Saha. Is it a long-term call? Definitely not because India will go to South Africa. So, they'll have to reconsider their top-six for Mumbai.

While Mayank aggregated just 30 runs in the ongoing first Test, Rahane, who had scored 35 runs in the first innings, scored just four runs in the second innings.