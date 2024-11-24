India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul extended the team's lead to 218 runs against Australia at the end of Day 2 of 1st Test in Perth. After Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul allowed India to restrict Australia to 104 in the first innings at the Optus Stadium, Jaiswal and Rahul stitched an unbeaten 172-run stand. While Jaiswal was unbeaten on 90, Rahul played as the second fiddle to him. He was unbeaten on 62 with India in a commanding position despite scoring 150 in the first innings.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal had a hilarious exchange with Australia's Marnus Labuschagne. The incident happened on the 43rd over of India's second innings.

Jaiswal pushed Mitchell Marsh's delivery towards point and tried to steal a single. However, Labuschagne cautioned him as he pretended to run him out.

However, Jaiswal also mocked Labuschagne by teasing the Australian player to run him out. The duo went back and forth, before sharing a smile with each other.

Coming back to the match, Jaiswal faced 193 balls while Rahul fended off 153 to steer India to 172 without loss at the close on day two.

India have won their last two Border-Gavaskar trophy series in Australia but came into the Perth Stadium clash after a devastating 3-0 home loss to New Zealand.

After making a miserly 150 on a lively pitch in their first innings, the pressure was again on. But their response proved admirable.

They took a 46-run advantage into the second innings after dismissing the hosts for a meagre 104 at lunch.

Dynamic skipper Jasprit Bumrah blitzed 5-30 and Harshit Rana grabbed 3-48.

Jaiswal brought up his ninth Test half-century off 123 balls, slapping Nathan Lyon for a single.

He had a let-off on 52 when attempting a drive off Starc, with the ball flying to Usman Khawaja at second slip, but he failed to take a difficult chance.

The elegant Rahul also had a scare, surviving a run-out on 42.

He regrouped to reach his 16th half-century in his 54th Test, taking one more ball than Jaiswal, and with those landmarks reached they began playing more freely.

(With AFP Inputs)