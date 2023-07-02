The entire country is awaiting the comeback of India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action, since September 2022. The 29-year-old pacer had sustained a back injury and has missed out on major tournaments like Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022, and even World Test Championship final. Bumrah is widely popular for troubling the batters at every given condition with his on-point yorkers. Apart from shining with the ball, Bumrah also has a fiery batter hidden inside him, which got exposed during the Edgbaston Test against England in 2022, where he smashed Stuart Broad for 35 runs in one over.

On Day 2 of the fifth Test (rescheduled match) of the England series, India had lost nine wickets when Bumrah came and whacked four boundaries and two sixes with a single in the 84th over, bowled by Broad. To add more salt to his own wounds, the English pacer bowled a no-ball and five wides and ended up leaking 35 runs in his over. With this, Broad registered the unwarranted record of conceding the most runs in an over in Test cricket.

The most expensive over in the history of Test cricket!



Jasprit Bumrah smashed Stuart Broad for 35 runs on this day last year.pic.twitter.com/5gsKAAbBVo — Nikhil (@TheCric8Boy) July 2, 2023

After hitting 35 runs in an over, the Indian pacer surpassed West Indies legend Brian Lara's 28-year-old record of scoring 28 in an over of former South Africa spinner Robin Petersen in 2003-04.

Talking about the rescheduled match, England defeated India by seven wickets. Chasing 378, England got a spectacular partnership between Joe root and Jonny Bairstow, who scored 142* and 114* and guided their side to a comfortable win. For India, Rishabh Pant was the only saving grace as the wicketkeeper batter scored 146 and 57 in two innings.

Talking about Bumrah, many reports have hinted that the senior pacer might make a comeback to International cricket in Asia Cup 2022. According to the report of Indian Express, Bumrah and KL Rahul will be available for selection for the Asia Cup set to be played in September, if there recovery goes according to the plan. It was also stated that batter Shreyas Iyar, who is recovering from his lower-back injury, is yet to recover and the selectors are looking at Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav as cover.

Earlier, news agency PTI had reported that Bumrah, who has last played for India during the home T20Is against Australia in September, 2022, bowled seven overs in a day at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) nets.

"For an injury of this nature, it is not wise to set any timeline as constant monitoring is necessary. But it can be said that Bumrah is recovering well and he has bowled seven overs at NCA nets. It is a steady increase in his workload from the light workouts and bowling sessions of the initial period. He will play a few practice matches (at NCA) next month, and there will be a close assessment of his fitness then," a source tracking the development told PTI.

(With PTI Inputs)