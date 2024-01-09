Former Australian cricket team skipper Michael Clarke backed star batter Steve Smith to open the innings in Test matches after the retirement of David Warner. Following Warner's departure, a lot of questions have been asked about who can become Usman Khawaja's opening partner. Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh are possible options while Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft and Matt Renshaw have played the role in the past. Clarke said that Smith can become the best opener in the world within 12 months and he should be given the chance to try out the batting position.

“If he wants to open the batting and they give him the chance, he will be the number one Test opener within 12 months. He [Smith] is that good a player. If he can bat at 3, he can bat anywhere. Technically he is good enough, he lets the ball go well, and he has great hand-eye coordination. Yes, he might nick the occasional one or might get lbw but tell me something that doesn't,” Clarke said on ESPN.

Clarke even went on to say that as an opener, Smith can break Brian Lara's 400-run record.

“It might be the challenge that he is looking for. He doesn't want to wait. He doesn't want to wait for a Khawaja or a Warner or a Marnus to make a double hundred, he wants to make a double hundred. If he opens, he will be the best opener within 12 months. Don't be surprised if he breaks Brian Lara's 400 record because he's that good and now he's got the whole day to bat,” he added.

Earlier, Australian cricket team skipper Pat Cummins had made it clear that he was not a big supporter of using Smith as an opener.

“I'm pretty happy with (Smith's) output at No. 4,” Cummins said.

“Obviously Marnus, Smudge [Smith], Trav (Travis Head) and Marsh have been pretty impressive at Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6. So first instinct isn't probably to disrupt that,” he added.