The fourth edition of Lanka Premier League is currently underway and bringing some great cricketing action for all the fans. From some blistering knocks to some breathtaking spells, the fans have witnessed everything in LPL 2023. However, there's another thing due to which the tournament has been grabbing a lot of limelight- the intrusion of snakes during the matches. All the fans and spectators were left in utter shock after a snake interrupted the proceedings during the match between B-Love Kandy and Jaffna Kings.

Commenting on this situation, India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin spoke the viral video of the snake, which scared pacer Isuru Udana during the LPL match and stated the Sri Lanka is surrounded by forests, so it becomes difficult for the cricket authorities to to avoid such incidents from taking place.

"You would have seen the recent trending video of Isuru Udana during a match. The snake went so close to him in that game. I am not an expert and I don't know it was a poisonous snake or not. Many of them commented on that video saying that it was not a poisonous snake. But still, a player will be definitely scared seeing a snake on the cricket field. I mean what can cricket authorities do about this, right?" said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

"Because we are constructing so many things in places where wild animals reside. Also, Sri Lanka is a place that is surrounded by forests. If the authorities can do something about this, it will be really good for both the animals as well as the players," he added.

In a video going viral on social media, a snake was seen intruding into the field during Jaffna's chase. The reptile was slowly crawling ahead when Kandy pacer Isuru Udana saw it and got horrified. The pacer was then seen making a quick escape and focusing back on the match.

However, this was not the first time that a snake had interrupted the proceedings of a match. Earlier in July, LPL 2023 game between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura got stopped due to a snake invading the pitch. The incident happened during the fifth over of Dambulla's 181-run chase.