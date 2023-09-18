After Pakistan crashed out of the Asia Cup in the Super 4 stage, reports emerged that captain Babar Azam was involved in a verbal spat with star pacer Shaheen Afridi. Babar reportedly questioned the role of the senior players in the Asia Cup 2023 campaign. However, Shaheen interrupted him and said he should not generalise and not criticise those who did well. Babar responded by saying that he is well aware about who is doing well and who's not. The report also claimed that Babar, went to the press conference after the loss, and on his way to the hotel did not talk to anybody.

However, as per a report in Cricket Pakistan, a senior player from the team has quashed the rumours of verbal spat between Babar and Shaheen.

"The team's sole focus is on cricket, and we are not concerned about the critics. Losing a match gives our critics an opportunity to voice their opinions, but these are merely negative speculations," the player told.

The player, whose identity was not revealed in the report, further clarified that while a team meeting did take place after the side's Asia Cup exit, only constructive discussions were made during the same.

"In the team meeting, everyone shared their thoughts, but there is no truth to the rumors of a verbal altercation or the coaching staff needing to intervene. Everyone left the meeting together, and many teammates travelled back to Pakistan on the same flight," he added.

Pakistan are expected to name their World Cup squad later this week, following a meeting between Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, skipper Babar and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf.