India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma made a special appearance at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club to watch the men's singles semi-finals of the ongoing Wimbledon. Rohit was pictured near courtside and was seen wearing an olive suit with tean brown tie and leather shoes. Last month, Rohit led India to just their second T20 World Cup title, and first in 17 years. In the final, India beat South Africa by 7 runs in Barbados.

Just over a week after the Indian players celebrated the T20 World Cup success with the fans in Mumbai, Rohit was spotted watching the Wimbledon semi-finals.

As pictures of Rohit standing near the Centre Court went viral, IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) poked fun at the Indian skipper with a hilarious post on Instagram.

"Skipper himself in the garden," RCB captioned the post.

For the unversed, Rohit made the word garden his patent after he urged the Indian youngsters not to roam in the ground during the Test series against England earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Rohit attended the first semi-final between Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz at the centre court on Friday.

After winning the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the 20-over format. The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on June 29.

With 4231 runs in 159 games, Rohit is the format's best scorer going out. He also owns the record for most hundreds (five) in T20 internationals. He has won two T20 World Cups: the first in 2007 while competing and the current one in 2024 as captain.

Alcaraz advanced to Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final after beating Medvedev 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

The defending champions will now take on four-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic, who defeated Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets the other semi-final.

(With ANI Inputs)