There has been quite a debate surrounding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future in T20I cricket but West Indies star Andre Russell believes that there can be no questions when it comes to the duo's inclusion in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad. The two veteran Indian cricket team stars have not played the shortest format of the sport for quite some time and with the World Cup less than a year away, some fans and experts were of the opinion that the team management can look at a younger side. In a recent interaction, Russell was asked about the rumours and he said that Rohit and Virat should be part of the tournament because of their immense experience and they will be perfect to guide the youngsters in that situation.

"I don't know why this is a big thing (the debate on Rohit and Virat). Social media can actually get in the way of cricketers by questioning their potential. Rohit with the experience and Virat being Virat, it would be madness if India pick a team for the (T20) World Cup and they are not in them. Experience in World Cups is very important. You can't send 11 young soldiers to the battlefield. You have to have experience. The young Indian players will give them a run for their money. They have been good in the chances that they have got but I think when the pressure moments come, you need big players," Russell told Hindustan Times on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

Russell further added that Rohit and Virat are in the same bracket as legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and players of their caliber deserve to get another chance to win a World Cup.

"Rohit is a big game player. Kohli loves the big stage. When a player enjoys being in such a situation, he is not nervous. I hope the board doesn't listen to the media and decide. I would definitely give them this World Cup. Don't treat big players like that. They have done so much for Indian cricket. They are right in that bracket of Sachin Tendulkar. So, it will be unfair to them. It will be madness if they are not picked," Russell added.

Both Kohli and Rohit opted out of the upcoming T20I and ODI series against South Africa.