The Indian cricket spectrum rejoiced after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last month informed that Rishabh Pant resumed his batting practice. It was the first time since his horrific car accident in December last year that Pant put on his batting gear. On December 30, Pant's car crashed on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, with the wicket-keeper batter suffering major burns and injuries on his body. Despite having resumed batting and wicket-keeping, the return date for Pant still seems quite far away. However, if a report is to be believed, Pant is showing good signs of progress during his practice sessions.

Pant is now facing deliveries at nets with speed in excess of 140 kmph at the National Cricket Academy, claimed a report in RevSportz. After the report came to the fore, the fans were quick to react to it.

"I hope the legend returns," wrote a fan, while another fan asked, "Any chance to make a comeback for the world Cup?".

"It is ok if it takes some time, please don't rush it... Don't want to lose him, he brings so much excitement to cricket and especially Test cricket," wrote another fan.

"Phoenix is rising", "ODI World Cup comeback", and "encouraging signs. God speed" were some of the other comments from fans.

Pant has demonstrated tremendous tenacity and determination in his recuperation. His admirers and followers have been following his progress, hoping that he returns soon to entertain them.

Advertisement

(With ANI Inputs)