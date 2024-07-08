Former India skipper MS Dhoni celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday in Mumbai. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter and his wife Sakshi are presently in Mumbai to attend the Sangeet celebrations of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding. Dhoni celebrated his birthday in the company of Sakshi with Bollywood star Salman Khan. The Chennai Super Kings skipper enjoys a large and loyal fan base, that never fail to show their love towards Dhoni. On Sunday, A very heartwarming video from Dhoni's residence in Ranchi got viral on social media.

To celebrate Dhoni's birthday, many fans gathered outside his house in Ranchi. Despite Dhoni's absence, his parents made sure to make all his fans happy.

All the fans who gathered outside Dhoni's residence were treated with sweets and cake by his parents. This beautiful gesture from 'Thala's' parents won many hearts all over the country.

Dhoni Distributed cake and sweets to the fans who waited outside his farmhouse!!!



Ms dhoni will always be remembered as a Good Human Being!!!pic.twitter.com/UY8BCISRQK — AnishCSK(@TheAnishh) July 8, 2024

Earlier on Sunday, a video of Dhoni cutting his birthday cake in the early hours of July 7 went viral, and Salman Khan is seen standing alongside Dhoni and his wife Sakshi.

Later, Salman Khan took to social media to wish Dhoni on his 43rd birthday.

"Happy Birthay Kaptaan Sahab (Captain)!" tweeted Salman Khan, with a picture of the two from the birthday celebrations.

Dhoni then received a video call from Ruturaj Gaikwad, the man to whom he had passed over the captaincy of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. Mukesh Kumar and Tushar Deshpande - Gaikwad's teammates on the Zimbabwe tour - were also seen in the video call. Deshpande also plays for CSK.

In the video, Dhoni is seen sporting his new shorter haircut, a picture of which was shared by famous hair stylist Aalim Hakim last month.

Dhoni is not the only high-profile former India captain born in July. Sourav Ganguly was born on July 8, whilst Sunil Gavaskar was born on July 10.