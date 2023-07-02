Star Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has revealed his discussion with the team's current skipper Babar Azam that took place way back in 2010 over a potential match in India against he hosts. The batting southpaw said that Babar and he already had plans in mind that the duo wanted to perform well against India in India. Pakistan will face Rohit Sharma's men on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in 2023 ODI World Cup. It is worth noting that Pakistan has never beaten India in an ODI World Cup. Both the teams have faced each other a total of seven times at the mega event with India winning all the matches.

"Playing in India, especially against India, and doing something special (was something) which Babar and I were discussing before 2010," Imam revealed to YouTube channel Grassroots Cricket.

"I really believe our one-day team is the most compatible and balanced team. The combination is similar to 2019. Whenever you give opportunities to players, the performances will come. We have chased 350 here (in Pakistan), we've scored 330 in South Africa, we won the series there. So yes, everybody is excited. A bit nervous as well, I won't lie. This team can do wonders, and it would be good for our nation if we win the World Cup in India," Imam added.

Imam has played 20 Tests and 59 ODIs for Pakistan, scoring 1417 and 2719 runs, respectively. He has hit 12 international centuries so far. Imam has played only two T20I matches so far.

Talking about his improvement after his international debut, Imam said: "Yes, I really believe. Imam-ul-haq is very different from 2019 to 2023. I'm much older now, maybe much more mature. And as a senior, now I've the responsibility. I've developed my shots as well. From last 4 years, my performances have gone up to a good level, so I want to continue that."