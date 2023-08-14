After India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said that the team is working on the bowling abilities of young batters like Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, country's former batter Wasim Jaffer backed the idea. However, Jaffer said that he believes both the players need some more time to be prepared to bowl in international cricket. The top-order batters haven't been able to contribute with part-time bowling around the last decade or so and that has hurt India's balance badly in crucial games.

"When you have someone who can chip in, it is nice. I have seen Tilak and Yashasvi bowl since U19 days. They are capable of being good bowlers. They can work on it at this level. When you got options like these, it is nice to have them. We will see them bowl soon hopefully, we are working on it. It will take time. Soon, we will see them bowling an over at least," said Mhambrey ahead of the fouth T20I against West Indies.

Jaffer pointed out that India do need some top-order batters to roll over their arms in matches.

"I don't think they (Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal) are ready to bowl at the international level. I think Tilak Varma can because I have seen him bowl a little bit. But Yashasvi Jaiswal, you still have to wait. They are encouraging them to bowl more in the nets, and as and when they come back to domestic cricket, you will see them bowling, and they should because India clearly lack one of their batters to turn their arm over," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

"No harm in grooming because I know Yashasvi Jaiswal can bowl decent leg spin, but still I would say it is not international standard. Same with Tilak Varma. He can be groomed into a decent off-spinner," he added.