Looking to force his way into the Indian team again, Ishan Kishan has begun his comeback journey after going through a tumultuous period or 6 months that saw him lose his place in the team in all three formats, as well as his central contract. Ishan, who hasn't played for India since December last year, opened up about competition within the Indian team, especially considering the form the likes of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson have shown of late, earning the selectors' nod for T20 World Cup 2024. Samson, Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel were preferred over Ishan for the Zimbabwe series too.

In a chat with the Indian Express, Ishan said to be elated to see Pant make his comeback to the national side, and that too in some style. As far as 'competition' is concerned, Kishan is ready to challenge others and hope to make a comeback in the team in all three formats.

"It was heartening to see Rishabh back in action. As far as competition goes, you love challenges and when you compete with all the quality cricketers, it enhances your game. And then when you make it you feel like you have earned it. I know it's not going to be easy. But I feel competition gives you that feeling of satisfaction. I enjoy it. I don't take any stress about it," he told the paper.

On his ambitions for the national team, Ishan said that he sees himself in all three formats, as was the case before hi decided to take a break.

"I see myself playing in all three formats. I have done well in T20Is, ODIs and Tests as well. I want to be part of all three formats," he said.

"Keep myself fit and prepare for upcoming tournaments. I am not thinking too much about the future. I want to stay in the present. At this point in time, I am only focussed on how to become a better and different player from what I was six months ago. I will work on a few innovative shots and on my wicket-keeping. These are the important things, rather than thinking about what happened in the past and what will happen in the future. I am waiting for the domestic season to kick off. I want to do well for Jharkhand and then let's see," he added.