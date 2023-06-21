Story ProgressBack to home
Oman vs UAE, ICC World Cup Qualifier: Live Cricket Score And Updates
OMA vs UAE, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Live: Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood won the toss and opted to bowl against the United Arab Emirates in the Group B of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers
OMA vs UAE, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Live: Oman will take on UAE© AFP
OMA vs UAE, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Live:Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood won the toss and opted to bowl against the United Arab Emirates in the Group B of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Wednesday, at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo. Oman will be coming to this clash after thrashing Ireland by five wickets in their previous match. On the other hand, UAE faced a big 175-run defeat against Sri Lanka. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the ICC World Cup Qualifier Match between Oman and UAE, straight from Bulawayo:
Match 8, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2023, Jun 21, 2023
Play In Progress
OMA
UAE
115/4 (29.2)
Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo
Oman won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.92
Batsman
Asif Khan
4 (17)
Basil Hameed
2* (4)
Bowler
Ayaan Khan
14/0 (5.2)
Jay Odedra
11/2 (3)
Topics mentioned in this article
No run.
Tossed up on off, this is pushed down to long off for one more.
On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
Flatter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
On middle, blocked.
Turn again! This lands outside off and spins back in. Basil Hameed looks to flick but it hits the inner half of the bat and goes down towards fine leg for two.
Basil Hameed walks out to bat now.
OUT! TIMBER! That is a beauty! Jay Odedra has another one and United Arab Emirates are in big trouble. Two new batters out for them now at a time when they would have been looking to up the ante. Sharp turn though there. This lands outside off and spins back in sharply. Vriitya Aravind looks to drive but misses. This one hits the pads and then clips the off pole. Vriitya Aravind falls one short of a half ton. He was shocked looking at the turn.
On middle, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
On off, this is pushed towards long off for one more.
A maiden then! On off, solidly kept out.
Another dot! On middle, this is defended.
On off, blocked.
Misses out! This is short and outside off, it is cut but to point.
On off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
On off, kept out.
Happy taking singles at the moment! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
Shorter and on off, This is pushed down to long off for one more.
Asif Khan is off the mark! On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket for one.
On middle, this is nudged on the leg side.